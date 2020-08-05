Engr. Amir Naveed to defend Ph.D Thesis

Engr. Amir Naveed, Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar will defend his Ph.D theses on August 7, (Friday) at 09:00 a.m. in the Video Conference Hall, UET Peshwar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Engr. Amir Naveed, Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar will defend his Ph.D theses on August 7, (Friday) at 09:00 a.m. in the Video Conference Hall, UET Peshwar.

Prof. Dr.

Saeed Gul, Departmant of Chemical Enigneering is his Ph.D supervisor. The topic of his Ph.D theses is "Synthesis and Characterization of Geopolymeric Membrance for Forward Osmosis Application".

He will present his research findings through a seminar in public forum session, followed by Viva-Voice examination by the Examination Committee.