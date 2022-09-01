UrduPoint.com

Engr. Arshad Khan Inaugurated A Blood Donation Camp For Thalassemia Patients At AIT

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 08:46 PM

Engr. Arshad Khan inaugurated a blood donation camp for Thalassemia patients at AIT

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) organized a blood donation camp in collaboration with Patient Welfare Association that was inaugurated by the Convenor Aligarh Institute of Technology, Engr. Muhammad Arshad Khan, along with Engr. Firoz Zaheer (Executive Member AMUOBA) and Shajar Ali Hashmi (Honorary Joint Secretary Academic, AMUOBA).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) organized a blood donation camp in collaboration with Patient Welfare Association that was inaugurated by the Convenor Aligarh Institute of Technology, Engr. Muhammad Arshad Khan, along with Engr. Firoz Zaheer (Executive Member AMUOBA) and Shajar Ali Hashmi (Honorary Joint Secretary Academic, AMUOBA).

On this occasion, a seminar was also held to create awareness among the people about thalassemia. A large number of students and faculty members attended the event and donated blood for Thalassemia patients.

On this occasion, Engr. Muhammad Arshad Khan appreciated the efforts of the students, management, including Ms. Mehreen Umar, Fazalul Kareem and the Chairman of the department, Dr. Waleej Haider, for organizing a successful program regarding the prevention of thalassemia.

Related Topics

Technology Aligarh Event Blood

Recent Stories

Previous Omicron infections provide protection aga ..

Previous Omicron infections provide protection against new variants: Study

24 seconds ago
 FBR exempt duties on Onion,Tomatoes import

FBR exempt duties on Onion,Tomatoes import

31 seconds ago
 Rosatom Head's Aide to IAEA Chief: ZNPP Shelled Fr ..

Rosatom Head's Aide to IAEA Chief: ZNPP Shelled From Kiev-Controlled Cities

8 minutes ago
 Medicines, medical equipment airlifted to Kalam ho ..

Medicines, medical equipment airlifted to Kalam hospitals: DHO

8 minutes ago
 Govt to substitute costly energy with solar power: ..

Govt to substitute costly energy with solar power: Prime Minister

8 minutes ago
 Naseem's fit to play against Hong Kong; says Nawaz ..

Naseem's fit to play against Hong Kong; says Nawaz

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.