Engr. Arshad Khan inaugurated a blood donation camp for Thalassemia patients at AIT

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) organized a blood donation camp in collaboration with Patient Welfare Association that was inaugurated by the Convenor Aligarh Institute of Technology, Engr. Muhammad Arshad Khan, along with Engr. Firoz Zaheer (Executive Member AMUOBA) and Shajar Ali Hashmi (Honorary Joint Secretary Academic, AMUOBA).

On this occasion, a seminar was also held to create awareness among the people about thalassemia. A large number of students and faculty members attended the event and donated blood for Thalassemia patients.

On this occasion, Engr. Muhammad Arshad Khan appreciated the efforts of the students, management, including Ms. Mehreen Umar, Fazalul Kareem and the Chairman of the department, Dr. Waleej Haider, for organizing a successful program regarding the prevention of thalassemia.