Engr. Ashkar Dawar Posted As DG SBCA

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Engr. Ashkar Dawar posted as DG SBCA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Engineer Ashkar Dawar, Additional Director General (DG) (Special Technical Cadre) (BS-20), Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Director General (DG), SBCA, Karachi, relieving Dr.

Nasimul Ghani Sahito, an officer of PSS (BS-20), Secretary, Industries andCommerce Department of the additional charge.

This was stated in a notification issued here on Tuesday.

More Stories From Pakistan

