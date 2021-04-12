UrduPoint.com
Engr. Azmat Ullah Defends PhD Thesis

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 07:35 PM

Engr. Azmat Ullah defends PhD thesis

Engr. Azmat Ullah, Department of Civil Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar Monday defended his Ph.D thesis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Engr. Azmat Ullah, Department of Civil Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar Monday defended his Ph.D thesis.

Prof. Dr. Khan Shahzada, Department of Civil Engineering was Ph.D supervisor while Dr. Sarfaraz Ali, Ex-Dean, MCE Risalpur and Prof. Dr. Syed Muhammad Ali, Director Earthquake Engineering Center were his research Co-Supervisors while Prof. Dr. Shehzad Rehman and Dr. Sajjad Wali Khan, Associate Professor UET Jalozai Campus were also member of his REC.

The topic of his Ph.D thesis was "Performance of dry stacked confined block masonry against blast loading".

Engr. Azmat Ullah presented his research findings through a seminar in public forum session, followed by Viva-Voce examination by the Examination Committee. Engr. Azmat Ullah, currently serving as Deputy Director in the department of C&W while he has published five research papers in impact factor national and international journals.

