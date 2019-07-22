UrduPoint.com
Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai, President FPCCI Visits Japan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 04:56 PM

Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai, President FPCCI visits Japan

Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai, President FPCCI is currently visiting Tokyo, Japan on the invitation of Confederation of Asia Pacific Chambers of Commerce & Industry (CACCI) along with the CACCI Presidential delegation being led by Mr. Samir Modi, President CACCI

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd July, 2019) Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai, President FPCCI is currently visiting Tokyo, Japan on the invitation of Confederation of Asia Pacific Chambers of Commerce & Industry (CACCI) along with the CACCI Presidential delegation being led by Mr.

Samir Modi, President CACCI. During his visit to Japan, President FPCCI addressed the CACCI meeting at Japan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (JCCI) emphasizing on the need of promotion of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Japan.

He said that Japan is one of the major trading partners of Pakistan and the bilateral trade volume between both the countries amounting to USD 2.

5 billion favoring Japan particularly due to heavy import of automobiles.He also highlighted the prospects of investment opportunities in Pakistan particularly in the backdrop of CPEC.

He also addressed the Japanese firms regarding the potential areas of investment in Pakistan such as Power Generation, Infrastructure Development, Transportation and Communication. He also briefed about the Special Economic Zones in Pakistan in relation to CPEC.President FPCCI also had a One on One meeting his Japanese counterpart Mr.

Akio Mimura, President JCCI having fruitful discussions with him on promotion of bilateral trade.

