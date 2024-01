Engr. Dr. Mahmood A. Sulehri, former Vice President at NESPAK, has been conferred with the prestigious 𝐏𝐄𝐂 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 (Lifetime Achievement), 2022.

(@FahadShabbir)

Lahore: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24 January, 2024)

Engr. Dr. Mahmood A. Sulehri, former Vice President at NESPAK, has been conferred with the prestigious 𝐏𝐄𝐂 π„π±πœπžπ₯π₯𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 π€π°πšπ«π (Lifetime Achievement), 2022.

The award was presented by the Honourable 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐒𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐚𝐀𝐒𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧 on Monday, January 22, 2024.

This recognition reflects his academic, professional, and affiliative achievements, highlighting a significant and enduring contribution to the country's Engineering Profession—the highest honor for Professional Engineers.

The Award's conferment by the Government of Pakistan recognizes his unwavering 42-year dedication to the field, particularly during his tenure at NESPAK (National Engineering Services Pakistan), and his all-out contributions to the Pakistan Engineering Council since 2008, leveraging his expertise in Construction Management, Contracts, and Alternate Dispute Resolution.



Dr Sulehri has 13 technical publications on his credit, including a book on personal computing.

He was also awarded the " πˆπ„π 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐒𝐨𝐧𝐚π₯ π„π±πœπžπ₯π₯𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 π€π°πšπ«π 2011.”

In addition to having served as past President ASCE, Pakistan International Group (2013-2018), he holds coveted memberships as Fellow ASCE, Member CIArb (UK) and Fellow IEP.