Engr. Dr. Mahmood A. Sulehri, Former Vice President At NESPAK, Has Been Conferred With The Prestigious 𝐏𝐄𝐂 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 (Lifetime Achievement), 2022
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 04:07 PM
Lahore: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24 January, 2024)
Engr. Dr. Mahmood A. Sulehri, former Vice President at NESPAK, has been conferred with the prestigious 𝐏𝐄𝐂 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 (Lifetime Achievement), 2022.
The award was presented by the Honourable 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧 on Monday, January 22, 2024.
This recognition reflects his academic, professional, and affiliative achievements, highlighting a significant and enduring contribution to the country's Engineering Profession—the highest honor for Professional Engineers.
The Award's conferment by the Government of Pakistan recognizes his unwavering 42-year dedication to the field, particularly during his tenure at NESPAK (National Engineering Services Pakistan), and his all-out contributions to the Pakistan Engineering Council since 2008, leveraging his expertise in Construction Management, Contracts, and Alternate Dispute Resolution.
Dr Sulehri has 13 technical publications on his credit, including a book on personal computing.
He was also awarded the " 𝐈𝐄𝐏 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 2011.”
In addition to having served as past President ASCE, Pakistan International Group (2013-2018), he holds coveted memberships as Fellow ASCE, Member CIArb (UK) and Fellow IEP.
