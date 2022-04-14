Engr Imran posted Chief Engineer North Local Council Board

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2022 | 04:52 PM

Engineer Imran Hilal (BPS 18), Senior Town Officer in Local Government Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been transferred from Town-4 Peshawar and posted as Chief Engineer, North, Local Council Board KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Engineer Imran Hilal (BPS 18), Senior Town Officer in Local Government Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been transferred from Town-4 Peshawar and posted as Chief Engineer, North, Local Council board KP.

He has subsequently assumed the charge of his office and started his duties at LCB headquarters Hayatabad Peshawar.

Besides serving as Tehsil Officer Infrastructure in various TMAs of the province, Engineer Imran has performed as Superintendent Engineer, Local Government Department Malakand and Hazara Divisions as well as Project Director in Mines & Minerals Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

