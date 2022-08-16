UrduPoint.com

Engr. Jawed Salim Qureshi Felicitated On Receiving Sitara-e-Imtiaz Award

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi here Tuesday congratulated Chairman Four Brothers Group Pakistan Engr. Jawed Salim Qureshi on receiving Sitara-e-Imtiaz award for excellent services in the agriculture and science sector

Engr. Jawed Salim Qureshi was honored with Sitara-e-Imtiaz on the 75th Diamond Jubilee anniversary of Pakistan's independence by the President of Pakistan Dr.

Arif Alvi.

Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that Engr. Jawed Salim Qureshi has innumerable services for Pakistan in the agriculture and science sector for which he has been awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

Engr. Jawed Salim Qureshi has also been the chairman of the Pakistan Engineering Council and has served in numerous institutions in Pakistan.

He mentioned that Sitara-e-Imtiaz is the third significant honor awarded to civil and military figures in Pakistan.

