Engr Khalid Appointed IESCO's New CEO
Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Engineer Khalid Mahmood has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO).
According to the IESCO’s spokesperson, recognized as a seasoned professional in the energy sector, Khalid Mahmood brings extensive experience in operations, construction, commercial affairs and other key formations.
The Company's officers and staff have expressed full confidence in his professional abilities and leadership qualities.
He added that under his leadership, IESCO is expected to continue its journey of growth and success.
Recent Stories
Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s decision to perpetuate its militar ..
World Robot Conference unveils future trends of embodied intelligent robots
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli government’s decision to oc ..
Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves remarkable success in Poland
EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement
Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean stocks in July
Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang district
Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House summit with Trump
Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Canadian Armed Forces
Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza, Berlin halts military export ..
Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska for Ukraine peace deal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC reviews nullah cleaning work6 minutes ago
-
Saudi Crown Prince invites PM to attend FII6 minutes ago
-
Engr Khalid appointed IESCO's new CEO6 minutes ago
-
PDMA DG issues flood alert for Sutlej River ahead of next monsoon spell, calls for caution6 minutes ago
-
Two profiteers arrested16 minutes ago
-
PHA prepares for grand Independence Day celebrations16 minutes ago
-
WASA Sargodha assigns field duties to officers for improved services26 minutes ago
-
Awareness drive on modern rice farming held in Kharian26 minutes ago
-
DC visits flood relief & monitoring camps26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits under-construction Agriculture Mall26 minutes ago
-
Two departmental stores penalised26 minutes ago
-
Sherry Rehman condemns Indian ban on Kashmiri books as ‘worst example of fascism’56 minutes ago