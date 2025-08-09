ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Engineer Khalid Mahmood has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO).

According to the IESCO’s spokesperson, recognized as a seasoned professional in the energy sector, Khalid Mahmood brings extensive experience in operations, construction, commercial affairs and other key formations.

The Company's officers and staff have expressed full confidence in his professional abilities and leadership qualities.

He added that under his leadership, IESCO is expected to continue its journey of growth and success.