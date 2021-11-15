UrduPoint.com

Engr Manzoor Ahmad Assumes Charge Of Acting MD NTDC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 07:14 PM

In pursuance of Ministry of Energy (Power Division) Govt of Pakistan Notification, Engr. Manzoor Ahmad on Monday took charge of acting Managing Director National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) on stop gap arrangement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :In pursuance of Ministry of Energy (Power Division) Govt of Pakistan Notification, Engr. Manzoor Ahmad on Monday took charge of acting Managing Director National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) on stop gap arrangement.

The NTDC spokesman said that Engr. Manzoor Ahmad did his Bachelors in Electrical Engineering from UET Lahore, said a press release.

He enjoys over 36 years of extensive experience of power sector. He has served in NTDC on key appointments like Deputy Managing Director (P&E), General Manager (Project Delivery / GSC) South, General Manager (Design & Engineering) along with cross border project CASA-1000.

The spokesman further said that Engr. Manzoor Ahmad has the expertise in Project/ Program Management, Substation Construction, Transmission Lines Construction, Handling of Mega Projects, Contracts Management and Strategic Planning, while serving in NTDC.

