Engr Maqsood appointed as member NEPRA

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Pakhunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) Chief Engineer Operation and Commercial, Engr Maqsood Anwar Khan has been appointed Member National Electric Power Regularity Authority (NEPRA) from KP for a period of four years.

The Federal Cabinet has given formal approval of his appointment as member NEPRA, says a press release issued here on Friday.

Engr Maqsood Anwar Khan had played key role in introduction of the province's first wheeling model for provision of inexpensive electricity to industrial consumers for its speedy development and made solid efforts for establishment of KP's first Transmission and Grid Company.