Engr. Nadia Masood Defends Her Ph.D Thesis

Mon 29th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Engr. Nadia Masood defends her Ph.D thesis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Engr. Nadia Masood Khan, Ph.D Scholar department of Electrical Engineering, successfully defended her Ph.D thesis in the video Conference Hall, UET Peshawar in a public seminar on Monday.

Her Research topic was "Signal Reconstruction using Computational Intelligence techniques". The research was supervised by Dr. Gul Muhammad Khan, Associate Professor, Electrical Engineering Department, UET Peshawar and Dr. Peter Mathews, Associate Professor, Durham University, UK.

Her research evolution committee comprised of Prof. Dr. S. Waqar Shah, Dr. Muslim Shah, Dr. Sana-ul-Haq, and Dr. Arbab Masood.

She has added major contributions to science including "Introduction of Non-Markovian Sliding Window methodology for Signal reconstruction", "Introduction of Multi-Chromosomal architecture in Feed forward and Recurrent Neuro-evolutionary Networks", Introduction of framework for recovery of lost SCADA signals for wind turbines from Low correlated parameters", and "Introduction of a framework for multi-instance prediction in case of Regression models using Non-markovian sliding window mechanism".

Her research work is introduction of fundamental science methodologies that can be utilized in multifaceted domains of applications rather incremental science. Her work provides systems that can be utilized in real time applications for time series data applications. She is a common wealth scholar winning common wealth scholarship and 3MT Award UK. She has published six research papers in international conferences and impact factor journals with cumulative impact factor of around eight.

More Stories From Pakistan

