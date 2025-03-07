Engr Naeem Khan Conferred With NEES Award
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 12:47 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Government of Pakistan has conferred the National Excellence Engineering Services (NEES) Award on Engineer Naeem Khan, a retired PBS-21 ex senior public servant from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for his valuable services in the water and power sectors.
In a special ceremony organized by the Institute of Engineers Pakistan (IEP) on the occasion of World Engineers Day,
Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal presented Engineer Naeem Khan with a gold medal as an award for his valuable services in the fields of engineering.
Besides, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and other important personalities from across the country attended the ceremony and paid tribute to Naeem Khan for his valuable services.
Engr. Naeem Khan has served on various important positions in public sector, including former Secretary Irrigation Department, former Secretary Energy and Power Department, former Secretary Agriculture, former Chief Executive Officer and Founding Head of WSSP, former Chief Executive Officer Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), and has led several projects of World Bank.
He also delivered his services as a member of the Pakistani Engineering Council (PEC), both thinktanks on water and power.
APP/aqk
