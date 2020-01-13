UrduPoint.com
Engr Naeem Made CEO Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 08:13 PM

Engr Naeem made CEO Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has appointed Engr. Muhammad Naeem as Chief Executive Officer, Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) on contract basis for a period of four years with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has appointed Engr. Muhammad Naeem as Chief Executive Officer, Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) on contract basis for a period of four years with immediate effect.

A notification of Energy and Power Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issued here Monday said the terms and condition of service of CEO will be settled by PEDO board.

It said that after appointment of Engr Naeem, GM (Hydel), PEDO Zahid Akhter Sabri is hereby relieved from additional charge of the post of CEO.

