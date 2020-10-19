Engr. Niaz Baloch Appointed As Member PSC
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:42 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa appointed Engr. Niaz Sarwar Baloch (Rtd. Chief Engineer BS-20) as Member, KP Public Service Commission (PSC), Peshawar, against the vacant post for a period of three years or till attaining the age of sixty five years.
The terms and conditions of appointment will be settled in consultation with Finance Department, said a notification issued here Monday.