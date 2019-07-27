UrduPoint.com
Engr Prof. Dr Athar Mehboob Assumes Charge Of VC Islamia University

Sat 27th July 2019 | 12:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has assumed his responsibilities as Vice-Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

He is the 16th Vice-Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The Punjab Higher Education Department had issued notification of his appointment on 23rd July 2019.

On this occasion Vice-Chancellor MNSUET Multan Engr. Prof. Dr. Aamir Ijaz, Deans, and Principal Officers felicitated him for his meritorious appointment and wished him a successful tenure.

Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob in his remarks said that nowadays the universities have a significant role in socio-economic development besides imparting quality education.

The universities must have effective management, financial sustainability and equip with modern tools of information technology.

He said the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is the historic alma mater promoting higher education in the region.

He further said that his main priority is to provide a congenial environment to faculty and students to keep producing quality work.

He praised Engr. Prof. Dr. Aamir Vice Chancellor, acting Vice Chancellor for his dedication and services to the university. Meanwhile, social and education circles have welcomed the joining of Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice-Chancellor terming it a right step towards the development of the University.

