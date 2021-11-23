Engr. Said Mahmood assumes charge as Vice Chairman KP-BoIT

Prominent industrialist, Engineer Said Mahmood has been appointed as Vice Chairman, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment & Trade (KP-BoIT).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Prominent industrialist, Engineer Said Mahmood has been appointed as Vice Chairman, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment & Trade (KP-BoIT).

Soon after assuming the charge of his responsibility, he held a meeting with the Board of Directors (BoD) and staff of the organization, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the newly appointed Vice Chairman expressed his vision regarding the promotion of investment and focus on Pak-Afghan trade and one-window facility for investors and business community.

He urged on the Board of Directors for attracting maxiumum investment from Central Asian States and other countries for durable economic development of the province.

Engineer Said Mahmood spoke of the vast potential of trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian States and stressed for searching out markets in the region.

He also stressed need for joint ventures with Afghan business organization and also highlighted problems relating Afghanistan and Central Asia.

On this occasion, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), KP-BoIT, Hassan Daud Butt gave a detailed briefing on the mandate and activities of the organization.