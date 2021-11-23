UrduPoint.com

Engr. Said Mahmood Assumes Charge As Vice Chairman KP-BoIT

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 07:30 PM

Engr. Said Mahmood assumes charge as Vice Chairman KP-BoIT

Prominent industrialist, Engineer Said Mahmood has been appointed as Vice Chairman, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment & Trade (KP-BoIT).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Prominent industrialist, Engineer Said Mahmood has been appointed as Vice Chairman, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment & Trade (KP-BoIT).

Soon after assuming the charge of his responsibility, he held a meeting with the Board of Directors (BoD) and staff of the organization, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the newly appointed Vice Chairman expressed his vision regarding the promotion of investment and focus on Pak-Afghan trade and one-window facility for investors and business community.

He urged on the Board of Directors for attracting maxiumum investment from Central Asian States and other countries for durable economic development of the province.

Engineer Said Mahmood spoke of the vast potential of trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian States and stressed for searching out markets in the region.

He also stressed need for joint ventures with Afghan business organization and also highlighted problems relating Afghanistan and Central Asia.

On this occasion, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), KP-BoIT, Hassan Daud Butt gave a detailed briefing on the mandate and activities of the organization.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Market From Asia

Recent Stories

98 candidates register for Libya's presidential po ..

98 candidates register for Libya's presidential poll

2 minutes ago
 LFOVK condemns arrests human rights activist in II ..

LFOVK condemns arrests human rights activist in IIOK

2 minutes ago
 Computerization of KP land record to complete next ..

Computerization of KP land record to complete next year: SMBR

2 minutes ago
 Most wanted PO arrested in Tank

Most wanted PO arrested in Tank

2 minutes ago
 Punjab govt ask artists to register by Nov 30

Punjab govt ask artists to register by Nov 30

6 minutes ago
 Supreme Court expresses annoyance over non-recover ..

Supreme Court expresses annoyance over non-recovery of abducted girl Sobia Batoo ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.