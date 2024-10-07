Engr. Zarif defends his thesis successfully

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Engr. Zarif Khan of the University of Agriculture Peshawar completed his second Master in Geotechnical Engineering from CECOS University of IT and Emerging Sciences Peshawar under the Supervision of Prof. Dr. Bakht Zamin.

His research title was "The Settlement Analysis and Seismic Retrofitting of Existing Buildings in Peshawar Pakistan".

The study focused on the investigation of two structurally deficient four story reinforced concrete buildings in Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan.

The researcher Engr. Zarif Khan concluded that Pakistan lies in the seismically active region of the world, and the earthquake damaged buildings can easily be rehabilitated and strengthened in a very economical and easy way. The study also concluded that most buildings in Pakistan have not been properly designed by professional engineers as required by Building Code of Pakistan. He recommended the assessment of all existing masonry as well as reinforced concrete buildings that have not been designed and constructed as per the Building Code of Pakistan.

According to the study, for future risk mitigation, the buildings of low energy can be retrofitted using appropriate methods with materials that are available locally. He further concluded that the damaged and cracked building's structural capacity can be enhanced up to 250% by seismic retrofitting.

Engr. Zarif Khan has already completed his first master in structural engineering from UET Peshawar. He has worked in multinational organizations and has completed many mega projects. He is currently working as Director of Works at The University of Agriculture Peshawar.

The Vice Chancellor, The University of Agriculture Peshawar Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht and university's officials congratulated the supervisor, Prof. Dr. Bakht Zamin and scholar Engr. Zarif Khan for the successful defense and said that Engr. Zarif Khan's research will be helpful in the field of engineering.

