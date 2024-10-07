Open Menu

Engr. Zarif Defends His Thesis Successfully

Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Engr. Zarif defends his thesis successfully

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Engr. Zarif Khan of the University of Agriculture Peshawar completed his second Master in Geotechnical Engineering from CECOS University of IT and Emerging Sciences Peshawar under the Supervision of Prof. Dr. Bakht Zamin.

His research title was "The Settlement Analysis and Seismic Retrofitting of Existing Buildings in Peshawar Pakistan".

The study focused on the investigation of two structurally deficient four story reinforced concrete buildings in Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan.

The researcher Engr. Zarif Khan concluded that Pakistan lies in the seismically active region of the world, and the earthquake damaged buildings can easily be rehabilitated and strengthened in a very economical and easy way. The study also concluded that most buildings in Pakistan have not been properly designed by professional engineers as required by Building Code of Pakistan. He recommended the assessment of all existing masonry as well as reinforced concrete buildings that have not been designed and constructed as per the Building Code of Pakistan.

According to the study, for future risk mitigation, the buildings of low energy can be retrofitted using appropriate methods with materials that are available locally. He further concluded that the damaged and cracked building's structural capacity can be enhanced up to 250% by seismic retrofitting.

Engr. Zarif Khan has already completed his first master in structural engineering from UET Peshawar. He has worked in multinational organizations and has completed many mega projects. He is currently working as Director of Works at The University of Agriculture Peshawar.

The Vice Chancellor, The University of Agriculture Peshawar Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht and university's officials congratulated the supervisor, Prof. Dr. Bakht Zamin and scholar Engr. Zarif Khan for the successful defense and said that Engr. Zarif Khan's research will be helpful in the field of engineering.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Earthquake World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture University Of Engineering And Technology All From

Recent Stories

PTI decides not to participate in govt’s APC

PTI decides not to participate in govt’s APC

45 minutes ago
 Singer Agha Ali confirms divorce with actress Hina ..

Singer Agha Ali confirms divorce with actress Hina Altaf

57 minutes ago
 PSX makes good start with 84,000-point mark on fir ..

PSX makes good start with 84,000-point mark on first day of trading week

1 hour ago
 Suicide bomber targeted Chinese in Karachi: Initia ..

Suicide bomber targeted Chinese in Karachi: Initial report

1 hour ago
 Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Go ..

Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Golf Tournament 2024 Held in Lah ..

2 hours ago
 Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 ..

Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 5G in Pakistan Now!

2 hours ago
Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ..

Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ZERO 40

2 hours ago
 Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today

Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today

2 hours ago
 Achieving long-term Success in public relief proje ..

Achieving long-term Success in public relief projects: A strategic approach

3 hours ago
 Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in ..

Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in Karachi will be brought to ju ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss again ..

Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan