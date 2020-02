Engr.Amer Nadeem posted MD PKHA, Engr.Uzair CE C&W

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has posted Superintending Engineer PBMC C&W Peshawar Engr. Amer Nadeem Durrani as Managing Director Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority relieving Engr. Ahmad Nabi Sultan who has been posted Chief Engineer C&W Abbottabad.

Similarly Engr.

Ejaz Hussain Ansari, Chief Engr C&W Abbottabad has been transferred and posted as Chief Engineer (Centre) C&W Peshawar replacing Engr. Muhammad Ayub who has been posted as Chief Engineer (CDO) C&W Peshawar.

Former DG PDA Engr. Muhammad Uzair awaiting posting in C&W has been posted Chief Engineer (North) C&W relieving Engr. Muhammad Tariq, Chief Engineer (North) C&W who has been posted as Chief Engineer PMIU (PERRA) Abbottabad.