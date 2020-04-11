Engr.Ejaz Ansari posted Secretary C&W

Chief Engineer C&W Engr. Ejaz Hussain Ansari (BPS 20) has been elevated and posted Secretary C&W Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a notification issued here by the Establishment Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Engineer C&W Engr. Ejaz Hussain Ansari (BPS 20) has been elevated and posted Secretary C&W Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a notification issued here by the Establishment Department.

The seat fell vacant after the retirement of Engr. Shahab Khattak after attaining the age of superannuation.

Ejaz Ansari served the department in different capacities and remained Chief Engineer C&W Abbotabad before his posting as Chief Engineer Centre C&W KP some two months back.

He has the distinction of securing gold medal during studies as student of engineering university Peshawar.

He carries lot of experience and expertise to further the capacity building of the department. The engineers associated with government departments have welcomed the appointment of Engr Ansari as head of the C&W and hoped he would come up to the expectation by improving performance of the department.