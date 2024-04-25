Open Menu

ENGRO Announces Strong Results For 1st Quarter 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 08:16 PM

ENGRO announces strong results for 1st quarter 2024

Engro Corporation’s revenue from continued operations grew by 45% to Rs 104.3 billion versus Rs 72.1 billion in 2023, as per Q1 results announced on PSX

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Engro Corporation’s revenue from continued operations grew by 45% to Rs 104.3 billion versus Rs 72.1 billion in 2023, as per Q1 results announced on PSX.

Consolidated PAT of Q1 stood at Rs 10.4 billion (EPS 10.66) versus Rs 8.

8 billion in 2023, said a news release.

Higher profitability on account of higher fertilizer sales, improved margins, efficient plant operations, higher earnings from dollar-denominated businesses, and efficiencies derived through cost optimization.

Alongside the results, the Company announced first interim cash dividend of Rs 11 per share.

Related Topics

Pakistan Awami Tehreek Company Engro From Share Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Shayan, Rashid, Junaid to represent Pakistan in U1 ..

Shayan, Rashid, Junaid to represent Pakistan in U12 Regional Qualifying Jrs

8 minutes ago
 Govt committed to empower youth with modern tech, ..

Govt committed to empower youth with modern tech, IT: PM

8 minutes ago
 Olympic Games Paris 2024: How teams qualified

Olympic Games Paris 2024: How teams qualified

16 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 74,285 power pilferers in 219 days

LESCO detects 74,285 power pilferers in 219 days

16 minutes ago
 RTO destroys huge quantity of non-duty paid cigar ..

RTO destroys huge quantity of non-duty paid cigarettes

16 minutes ago
 Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm expected in most parts ..

Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm expected in most parts of country: PMD

16 minutes ago
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 1 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.28 billion

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan to tour New Zealand for 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is n ..

Pakistan to tour New Zealand for 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is next March

5 minutes ago
 RDA inflows rise to $7.660 bn in March 24

RDA inflows rise to $7.660 bn in March 24

5 minutes ago
 US economic growth slows significantly in first qu ..

US economic growth slows significantly in first quarter

5 minutes ago
 Govt committed to developing gems, jewellery secto ..

Govt committed to developing gems, jewellery sector: Minister

2 hours ago
 Three new bills introduced in Senate

Three new bills introduced in Senate

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan