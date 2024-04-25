ENGRO announces strong results for 1st quarter 2024

Engro Corporation’s revenue from continued operations grew by 45% to Rs 104.3 billion versus Rs 72.1 billion in 2023, as per Q1 results announced on PSX

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Engro Corporation’s revenue from continued operations grew by 45% to Rs 104.3 billion versus Rs 72.1 billion in 2023, as per Q1 results announced on PSX.

Consolidated PAT of Q1 stood at Rs 10.4 billion (EPS 10.66) versus Rs 8.

8 billion in 2023, said a news release.

Higher profitability on account of higher fertilizer sales, improved margins, efficient plant operations, higher earnings from dollar-denominated businesses, and efficiencies derived through cost optimization.

Alongside the results, the Company announced first interim cash dividend of Rs 11 per share.