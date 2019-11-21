UrduPoint.com
Engro Donates Crop Protection Product To Govt To Combat Locust

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 11:55 PM

Federal and Sindh governments sought help of private sector companies' to combat Locust attack threatening the agriculture in Sindh and Punjab

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ):Federal and Sindh governments sought help of private sector companies' to combat Locust attack threatening the agriculture in Sindh and Punjab.

Considering the gravity and urgency of the situation, and its impact on farming community, Engro Fertilizers Limited donated 6.7 tons of crop protection product, with a market value of Rs 6 million to the Department of Plant Protection, Federal Ministry of Food Security and Research, said a Engro press release on Thursday.

Due to change of weather and recent spell of rains, the onslaught of desert Locust swarms have hit rural and urban areas of Sindh and Punjab, damaging the agricultural produce in the region. Being trusted partner of farming community of the country, Engro Fertilizers donated 13,430 packs of LAMBDA - Cyhalothrin, which is a world class product to fight Locusts. This is the single largest contribution by a company to counter the recent Locust attack.

"We understand, the Locust attack is very alarming and a grave threat to our farmers and the food security of Pakistan. Engro Fertilizers has always been at the forefront in fulfilling our commitment towards Pakistan's agriculture development and we will continue to stand with the government," said CEO Engro Fertilizers Limited.

He was confident that Engro Fertilizers crop protection product will support the government and farmers to effectively overcome the Locust attack. With change of weather and recent spell of rains, some locust swarms have started to move towards Southwest Pakistan and Southeast Iran in search of warmer places.

These swarms from the summer breeding areas along both sides of the border of Pakistan and India started moving towards spring breeding areas in Southwest Pakistan and Southeast Iran.

