Engro Fertilizers Sets Up Quarantine Facility, Distributes 1500 Ration Bags

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 03:45 PM

As part of its on-going efforts to support the district authorities and the community of Daharki town of district Ghotki amid coronavirus outbreak, Engro Fertilizers Company has converted its Technical Training College (TCC) into a 60-bed quarantine facility, where all necessary standard operating procedures will be followed

District Health Officer, Dr. Altaf and district administration appreciated steps taken by Engro Fertilizers to fight COVID-19 pandemic, said Engro statement on Thursday.

"We welcome support from the socially responsible companies like Engro Fertilizers. By dedicating the TCC as a quarantine facility, the company has once again shown its commitment towards the wellbeing of Daharki community", said District Health Officer Dr. Altaf.

Engro Fertilizers has also distributed 1500 ration bags among deserving families and daily wagers in Daharki and surrounding areas. Each ration bag included essential food items to help the families meet their daily nutritional requirements.

