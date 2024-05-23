Engro fertilizers win IFA Green Leaf Award 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Engro fertilizers, Pakistan’s premier seed-to-harvest solutions provider has been recognized as the winner of the prestigious International Fertilizers Association (IFA) Green Leaf Award 2024 in the Nitrogen Category, for its exceptional performance in health, safety and environmental (HSE) practices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Engro fertilizers, Pakistan’s premier seed-to-harvest solutions provider has been recognized as the winner of the prestigious International Fertilizers Association (IFA) Green Leaf Award 2024 in the Nitrogen Category, for its exceptional performance in health, safety and environmental (HSE) practices.

Presented every two years, the IFA Green Leaf Award is regarded as the gold standard for fertilizer manufacturers globally said a news release issued here on Thursday.

In 2024, a record 47 eligible applications from 27 member companies were received by IFA. An independent panel of judges evaluated the award based on performance records in key areas such as lost-time injury, sickness rate, and annual emissions over the previous five years.

Previously, Engro Fertilizers secured the first runner-up position in the nitrogen category at the IFA Green Leaf Award 2020.

Commenting on the achievement, CEO of Engro Fertilizers, Ali Rathore said, “At Engro Fertilizers, safety, health, and environmental management are the cornerstone of our operations.

Our steadfast dedication to HSE principles, upheld by every member of our team, has earned us the trust of stakeholders across the value chain. With our initiatives to advance innovation and sustainable practices, we look forward to making a continuous impact for all stakeholders and contributing towards enabling the food security of Pakistan.”

According to the IFA team, Engro Fertilizers has demonstrated a strong dedication to reducing emissions and promoting sustainability, reflected through its HSE programs and the ECO-GREEN project.

The 60-day ECO-GREEN project enhanced plant energy efficiency by inspecting and repairing 400 pieces of equipment and installing low NOx burners and positioned the Company at the forefront for its exemplary environmental stewardship practices.

In 2023, the Company reported a remarkable TRIR rate of 0.03 across its facilities, with zero loss workday injuries registered at the manufacturing facilities.