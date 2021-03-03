Engro Fertilizers wins DuPont Global Safety Innovation Award

Engro Fertilizers, Pakistan's premier seed-to-harvest solutions provider, is ranked amongst the world's top 50 fertilizer manufacturing and marketing companies and has been declared as one of only three global award winners at the virtual ceremony of 14th DuPont Safety and Sustainability Awards

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ):Engro Fertilizers, Pakistan's premier seed-to-harvest solutions provider, is ranked amongst the world's top 50 fertilizer manufacturing and marketing companies and has been declared as one of only three global award winners at the virtual ceremony of 14th DuPont Safety and Sustainability Awards.

As a recipient of the Global Safety Innovation Award, Engro Fertilizers has been recognized for making innovative and systemic changes to its operations to achieve higher health, safety, and environment (HSE) standards, said release on Wednesday.

The company undertook a root and branch overhaul of its safety systems, invested in digitization initiatives, and doubled down efforts on development of new capabilities.

In line with Engro's philosophy of being world class in HSE, the all-encompassing safety beyond excellence strategy led to an 87 % reduction in the total recordable incident rate, resulted in a sharp reduction in operational upsets , significantly improved risk management, and led to an increase in employee and stakeholder engagement.

The other two DuPont global award winners are Dubai Municipality, United Arab Emirates and SMRT Trains Ltd, Singapore. Engro Fertilizers edged out Saudi Arabia-based Saudi Aramco, named the winner in the EMEA region, and Brazil-based Usina Coruripe, which took home the Americas award.