Engro Polymer, Chemicals bags 7th Employer of the Year award

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ):Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited (EPCL), the only manufacturer of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) in Pakistan, has won the distinguished 7th Employer of the Year award organized by the Employers Federation of Pakistan.

Sindh Minister for Labour and Information, Saeed Ghani was the Chief Guest on the occasion, said a press release here on Thursday.

EPCL bagged the 2nd prize in the category of "Medium National Companies" for their best practices in human resource management, providing employees with their legal rights as per applicable laws and regulations, observing labour standards, and encouraging workers' participation in management.

The award is also a testament to EPCL's continued commitment towardscorporate social responsibility initiatives.