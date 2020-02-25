UrduPoint.com
Engro Wins UNGC Sustainability Award

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 11:57 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ):In recognition of promoting UNGC Principles and Sustainable Development Goals, Engro Corporation has won the first prize for "Living the UN Global Compact Business Sustainability Award 2019? in the large national category for the second year in a row.

The award was presented at the business sustainability moot and living the global compact best practices sustainability award ceremony, organized by Global Compact Network Pakistan, said Engro release on Tuesday.

The award signifies Engro's continued commitment towards UNGC principles in the areas of governance, human rights, labour rights, environment, and anti-corruption.

Through its CSR arm of Engro Foundation, the Company has adopted an inclusive business model approach that targets low-income communities where its businesses are based.

This approach enables underprivileged members of the society to emerge as potential business partners and become vendors, customers and employees in Engro's business value chains.

Further, Engro Foundation's strategic community investments are focused on the provision of quality education, health and livelihoods to underprivileged communities across Pakistan.

Sharing his thoughts on receiving the award Head of Engro Foundation, Favad Soomro, said that it was a matter of great honour for Engro to win the UNGC award for second year in a row. The company stood committed to upholding the UNGC principles and maximizing its social and economic impact for a more prosperous Pakistan.

