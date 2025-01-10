Open Menu

Enhance Tighten Security Arrangements Made On Friday Prayers In Larkana Range: DIG

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2025 | 12:00 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Deputy Inspector General of Police Larkana (DIG) Nasir Aftab issued orders to tighten security on the occasion of Friday prayers in all the five districts of Larkana range on Friday.

He issued instructions to ensure the deployment of police personnel on the sides of mosques and imambargahs and on the main roads on the occasion of Friday prayers.

Checking at various central sensitive points of the districts so that no weapons, ammunition or suspicious vehicles can be transferred to other cities.

He said People should keep a close watch on any suspicious activity or suspicious person/persons and abandoned vehicle bag parcel etc.

He said report suspicious items immediately to assistant 15 or the nearest police station SHO or police Jawans who are on roads and inform the personnel that orders are issued not to leave the duty station during the performance of Friday prayers in view of safety measures.

Strict legal and departmental action will be taken against any kind of negligence regarding the implementation of security measures.

He said to protection of people's life and property is our first priority.

