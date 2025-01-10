Enhance Tighten Security Arrangements Made On Friday Prayers In Larkana Range: DIG
Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2025 | 12:00 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Deputy Inspector General of Police Larkana (DIG) Nasir Aftab issued orders to tighten security on the occasion of Friday prayers in all the five districts of Larkana range on Friday.
He issued instructions to ensure the deployment of police personnel on the sides of mosques and imambargahs and on the main roads on the occasion of Friday prayers.
Checking at various central sensitive points of the districts so that no weapons, ammunition or suspicious vehicles can be transferred to other cities.
He said People should keep a close watch on any suspicious activity or suspicious person/persons and abandoned vehicle bag parcel etc.
He said report suspicious items immediately to assistant 15 or the nearest police station SHO or police Jawans who are on roads and inform the personnel that orders are issued not to leave the duty station during the performance of Friday prayers in view of safety measures.
Strict legal and departmental action will be taken against any kind of negligence regarding the implementation of security measures.
He said to protection of people's life and property is our first priority.
Recent Stories
Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to 10
EAD issues resolution on assessment, management of risks resulting from soil con ..
Hunger crisis in Gaza worsens amid critical supply shortages: UN
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2025
UAE takes Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi into custody from Lebanon
DUPHAT 2025 concludes with AED9.35 billion in deals
Continental Europeو Great Britain & Ireland set for Team Cup showdown at Abu Dh ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate Joseph Aoun on presidential election victory, t ..
Global leaders to convene at ADSW Summit 2025 with mandate to supercharge sustai ..
Major LA fires '0%' contained as residents survey havoc
Election of new president in Lebanon long-awaited first step, senior UN official ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK President to address forthcoming Judicial Conference in State metropolis2 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad inspects tehsil offices to enhance revenue services2 minutes ago
-
Enhance tighten security arrangements made on Friday prayers in Larkana range: DIG2 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to switch universities to solar power: Minister2 minutes ago
-
Five criminals held3 minutes ago
-
KP task force yields improvements in university affairs, Secretary HED3 minutes ago
-
AC supervises operation against encroachments on Karial road23 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 32,300 cusecs water33 minutes ago
-
Winter chill puts 'Heart Health' at risk: Cardiac experts sound alarm2 hours ago
-
Governor Punjab ask governor Nishabour for better facilities for pilgrims10 hours ago
-
Tight security to be provided during DBA elections: SSP Operations12 hours ago
-
NLPD, Baqi Siddiqui Forum hold 53rd death anniversary of Baqi Siddiqui12 hours ago