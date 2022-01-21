Enhanced awareness on behavior change crucial to protect animals' rights: Speakers

UrduPoint.com

The speakers at a webinar on Friday said enhanced awareness on behavioural change was crucial to protect animal's rights in the country as they were an important part of the human ecosystem ensuring natural balance in the environment

While sharing his view at the webinar 'Islamabad Safe for Strays', held by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) Additional Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Shehryar Arif Khan said the district administration was fully committed to protect animal rights, said a news release.

Khan said: "We have the required legal framework, laws and even high court judgment on animals' rights and the administration is taking every measure to ensure compliance on these directions." He added further that the district government along with all the related departments was working on the guidelines provided by the experts to make Islamabad safe for the animals.

He highlighted that there were nine vaccine centers in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), however, they need to be upgraded and aligned with the related department to work collectively.

Director Governance and Policy WWF, Dr Imran Khalid said that WWF mainly dealt with conservation issues, however, it could also provide expert suggestion to the government on the protection of animal rights. He was of the view that there was need to update laws regarding the animals right.

"Besides, the value of the life needs to be inculcated in the minds of all individual, and hence, we need to work collectively to raise this critical awareness." Founder Strays Home and Rehab Shelter, Dr Ghani Ikram, informed the participants that with the help of district administration and some donors from the private sector, it was making effort to make Islamabad a model city for the animals and other co-habitants.

He pointed out that the livestock department- which has all the necessity facilities, could play a vital role in this regard.

Manager Rabies Free Pakistan, Faraz Saeed was of the view that first there was need to spread the message all across the country that animals also deserve sympathy and that a change in the mind set towards the animals was needed.

Wajeha Javed was of view that it was necessary to work on the rabies first instead just taking the whole picture of animals' rights which becomes very complicated.

Animal Right Activist, Faryal Nawaz, emphasized that the government and civil society should work together to create general empathy towards animals.

Coordinator Advocacy, SDPI, Ayesha Ilyas, earlier, highlighted that unfortunately aggression towards stray animals, especially towards dogs have been on increasing, hence, there should be clear guidelines for the treatment towards strays to discourage such negative behaviors.

