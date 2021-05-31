Enhanced bilateral relations in science and technology field stressed

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz Monday and Ambassador of Hungary, Bela Fazekas in a meeting held here Monday agreed to further enhance bilateral relations in the field of Science and Technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz Monday and Ambassador of Hungary, Bela Fazekas in a meeting held here Monday agreed to further enhance bilateral relations in the field of Science and Technology.

Speaking on the occasion, the federal minister said that Pakistan is among the countries worst affected by climate change.

Therefore our focus is on water management, agriculture and food security, Shibli Faraz said.

He informed the ambassador that Pakistan is also organizing a national conference on water issues which will be followed by an International Conference.

He emphasized that both countries can learn a lot from each others expertise.

While appreciating the Hungarian scholarships for Pakistani students, the federal minister stated that all of these graduates will be the ambassadors of Hungary in Pakistan and will contribute toward further strengthening the people to people contact.

He also suggested that internships and skill development training in technical and scientific fields could also be included in these programs.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Hungary, Bela Fazekas said that both countries have signed a number of Memorandum of Understandings in the field of Science and Technology.

He vowed to continue efforts towards building a strong and mutually beneficial relationship between the two countries.

The ambassador also invited Shibli Faraz to attend Planet Budapest 2021, Sustainability Expo and Summit to be held in November this year.