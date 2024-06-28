Enhanced cooperation with public essential for eliminating crimes : DPO

) District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood said that it is mandatory for police force to enhance cooperation, relationship of trust and information sharing with public so that the process of elimination of criminals may be beefed up

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood said that it is mandatory for police force to enhance cooperation, relationship of trust and information sharing with public so that the process of elimination of criminals may be beefed up.

He said this while addressing the meeting with the Moharars of police stations across the district at his office. Moharars has to play vital role for the development of police culture, the DPO added.

He said that this is also an admitted fact that the crimes cannot take roots in those societies where police have full trust and cooperation of public therefore, all officials should make their places in the hearts of citizens by their zeal of public service, commitment and diligence so that peaceful environment may be promoted in the society by reducing the distance between police and public.

The DPO directed resolutions for genuine issues faced by police officials and personnel during the meeting.

The DPO also given instructions regarding the security arrangements for the upcoming month of Muharram.

DPO Dera said that the officers should take full care of the personnel posted at different points during Muharram.

Nasir Mahmood also underlined the need for handling applicants with courtesy and professionalism to enhance trust and cooperation between the police force and the people.