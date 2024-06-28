Enhanced Cooperation With Public Essential For Eliminating Crimes : DPO
Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2024 | 07:03 PM
) District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood said that it is mandatory for police force to enhance cooperation, relationship of trust and information sharing with public so that the process of elimination of criminals may be beefed up
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood said that it is mandatory for police force to enhance cooperation, relationship of trust and information sharing with public so that the process of elimination of criminals may be beefed up.
He said this while addressing the meeting with the Moharars of police stations across the district at his office. Moharars has to play vital role for the development of police culture, the DPO added.
He said that this is also an admitted fact that the crimes cannot take roots in those societies where police have full trust and cooperation of public therefore, all officials should make their places in the hearts of citizens by their zeal of public service, commitment and diligence so that peaceful environment may be promoted in the society by reducing the distance between police and public.
The DPO directed resolutions for genuine issues faced by police officials and personnel during the meeting.
The DPO also given instructions regarding the security arrangements for the upcoming month of Muharram.
DPO Dera said that the officers should take full care of the personnel posted at different points during Muharram.
Nasir Mahmood also underlined the need for handling applicants with courtesy and professionalism to enhance trust and cooperation between the police force and the people.
Recent Stories
Pak players Sohail, Huzaifa, Abdullah, Hamza move in Asian Jr Squash C’ships f ..
Drug Free Punjab Campaign: Police arrest 99 drug dealers
KPHA solicits EOI for construction of 29.37 km long Dir Motorway
EUM offering job oriented subjects to meet growing demands; says VC
Iranians cast ballots in presidential election
4 Central Asian countries' ambassadors meet business community at LCCI
9 killed, 1225 injured in 1143 RTCs in Punjab
Preparations underway for pilgrimage to holy shrines in Iran, Iraq
BISP, KfW join hands to educate masses on mother, child health
Delhi airport roof collapses months after Modi inaugurates project
China, US ambassadors meet DPM Dar; review bilateral ties
US Fed's preferred inflation indicator softens annually to 2.6% in May from 2.8% ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug Free Punjab Campaign: Police arrest 99 drug dealers33 seconds ago
-
KPHA solicits EOI for construction of 29.37 km long Dir Motorway35 seconds ago
-
EUM offering job oriented subjects to meet growing demands; says VC39 seconds ago
-
9 killed, 1225 injured in 1143 RTCs in Punjab7 minutes ago
-
Preparations underway for pilgrimage to holy shrines in Iran, Iraq7 minutes ago
-
BISP, KfW join hands to educate masses on mother, child health12 minutes ago
-
China, US ambassadors meet DPM Dar; review bilateral ties7 minutes ago
-
NA passes amendment to Elections Bill-202454 minutes ago
-
LESCO dismisses 9 officials; sends 3 on forced retirement54 minutes ago
-
Death sentence awarded in murder case54 minutes ago
-
10 SMIU students honoured to become Brand Ambassador of Sindh Ombudsman1 hour ago
-
LESCO vows to expedite action against power pilferers, facilitators1 hour ago