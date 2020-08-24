UrduPoint.com
Enhanced Exchanges Among Countries Help Promote Relations, Understanding Of Each Other's Culture: Shibli

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 08:33 PM

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday that enhanced exchanges among countries at different levels promote relations and strengthen understanding about each other's culture and values

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday that enhanced exchanges among countries at different levels promote relations and strengthen understanding about each other's culture and values.

During a meeting with Ms. Gabriela Cuevas Barron, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the minister said such exchanges must be encouraged.

The minister, giving his views on print and electronic media landscape in Pakistan, said it has undergone complete transformation over the past years in terms of outreach and gaining influence in shaping up public opinion.

He said special focus was now being laid on the development of digital media as it has attained tremendous significance in information dissemination.

Senator Shibli Faraz also informed the IPU president about the working and functioning of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and its various departments.

Ms. Gabriela Cuevas Barron said that she had known Pakistan as a beautiful country with hospitable people and this visit provided her an opportunity to seek more knowledge about its culture and scenic beauty.

She said that she had arrived in Pakistan just the other day but felt as if she had been here for a longer time. She also briefed the Minister about the Ministry of Social Communication which deals with the subject of information and culture in Mexico, her home country.

Both sides also emphasized the need for cooperation in the fields of information and tourism between Pakistan and Mexico.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from Senate and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

