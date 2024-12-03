Enhanced Inter-departmental Coordination Stressed To Tackle Air Pollution
Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Environment Protection and Climate Change Department (EP&CCD) Punjab is intensifying efforts to combat air pollution through improved inter-departmental coordination.
EP&CCD Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar and Director General EPA Punjab Imran Hamid Sheikh, along with Ms. Kanwal Liaquat, Parliamentary Secretary for Environment and Climate Change, visited the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Lahore Tuesday. The delegation was warmly received by Chief Meteorologist and Director RMC Lahore, Muhammad Aleem-ul-Hassan Ramay. Representatives from the Urban Unit and SUPARCO were also present.
The officials of the Pakistan Meteorological Department and RMC Lahore briefed the delegation on their operations, highlighting that the RMC oversees all surface observatories, meteorological offices, agro-meteorological stations, seismic stations, and automatic weather stations (AWS) in Punjab. Updates were shared about the ongoing enhancement of the department's capacity, including the installation of three new weather radars. The delegation also visited the weather system observatory to observe data recording and analysis processes firsthand.
During the discussions, Secretary EP&CCD Raja Jahangir Anwar proposed analyzing Lahore's weather patterns over the past 25 years to identify trends contributing to the rise in smog and air pollution.
He highlighted the recent expansion of the department's air quality monitoring network, with 8 new Air Quality Monitoring Stations installed in Lahore and 30 across Punjab.
Speaking on the occasion, Secretary EP&CCD Raja Jahangir Anwar said, "Air pollution is a complex challenge that requires a multifaceted and collaborative approach. Leveraging data-driven strategies and integrating the expertise of institutions like Pakistan Meteorological Department, SUPARCO, and the Urban Unit will enable us to better forecast and mitigate the impacts of smog and air pollution in Punjab."
EPA Punjab Director General Imran Hamid Sheikh emphasized the need for actionable insights through collaboration and stated "Developing a forecasting model in partnership with key stakeholders is of vital importance to deal with emerging challenges of air pollution. This initiative will provide the actionable insights necessary to protect public health and improve environmental resilience.”
The meeting concluded with a consensus to establish a robust framework for data sharing, model forecasting, and collaborative action. This initiative aims to improve Punjab's ability to address air quality challenges effectively and sustainably.
