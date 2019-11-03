UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Enhanced Numbers Of Wardens Deployed To Maintain Traffic Flow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 06:30 PM

Enhanced numbers of wardens deployed to maintain traffic flow

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said wrong parking was creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic and asked wardens and field officers to take strict action against those doing wrong parking.

He said wrong parking which was one of the main causes of traffic mess on roads would not be tolerated, adding such vehicles and motorcycles would be impounded in the police stations.

All-out efforts were being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with the traffic police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated.

Increased number of traffic wardens had been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters would also be available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in a wrong way.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Traffic

Recent Stories

World Bank ranks UAE first in region, third global ..

2 hours ago

Bee’ah’s new electric mobile waste collection ..

2 hours ago

Al Qassimi Hospital’s Bariatric Surgery Centre r ..

3 hours ago

GITEX Technology Week 2019 generates AED1.6 billio ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Foreign Ministry Flag D ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Aramco announces intention to offer IPOs on ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.