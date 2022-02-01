UrduPoint.com

Enhanced Pakistan Exports To EU Manifest Growing Bilateral Cooperation: Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 11:40 PM

Enhanced Pakistan exports to EU manifest growing bilateral cooperation: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said that increase in the volume of Pakistan's exports to the European Union (EU) was the practical manifestation of the enhanced bilateral cooperation.

The foreign minister, in a reception hosted by EU Ambassador in Pakistan Androulla Kaminara in his honor, said the agreement on Pakistan-EU Strategic Partnership had helped broaden the trade and economic ties.

Moreover, he said the GSP Plus status also led to a remarkable improvement in the Pakistan-EU trade relations.

The foreign minister appreciated the EU efforts to avert the human catastrophe and provide humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

He said Pakistan was keeping up its efforts for regional peace including Afghanistan.

The diplomats from the European countries thanked the foreign minister and Pakistani leadership for the safe evacuation of European diplomatic staff from Afghanistan.

Earlier, the foreign minister was received by the EU Ambassador at the reception also attended by the diplomats from the European countries in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Exports European Union From Agreement

Recent Stories

Kiev to Present Evidence Russia Violating Minsk Ag ..

Kiev to Present Evidence Russia Violating Minsk Agreements at UNSC - Foreign Min ..

52 minutes ago
 France to decide on Mali presence after envoy expe ..

France to decide on Mali presence after envoy expelled

52 minutes ago
 Putin Hopes to Discuss Security Issues, Ukraine Wi ..

Putin Hopes to Discuss Security Issues, Ukraine With Macron Next

54 minutes ago
 Budapest Ready to Do Everything Possible to Preven ..

Budapest Ready to Do Everything Possible to Prevent 'New Cold War' - Orban

54 minutes ago
 All US federal prisons locked down after deadly br ..

All US federal prisons locked down after deadly brawl

54 minutes ago
 Court dismisses request to summon three doctors as ..

Court dismisses request to summon three doctors as witnesses in Noor Mukadam cas ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>