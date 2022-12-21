UrduPoint.com

Enhanced Parliamentary Interactions Certain To Prove Beneficial For Pak-Australia Ties: NA Speaker

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Enhanced Parliamentary interactions certain to prove beneficial for Pak-Australia ties: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Wednesday stressed that persistent parliamentary interactions and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Australia would certainly prove beneficial for the two countries.

Talking to Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins, he stressed on the need to further develop contact between business communities of both countries to tap the massive economic potential in Pakistan.

He said , "Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Australia especially people-to-people contacts and shared passion for cricket." He also said that both countries were members of the Commonwealth and federations with bicameral legislatures.

He also informed Australian High Commissioner that Pakistani Parliamentary delegation would participate 26th Conference of the Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) in Canberra from January 3-6, 2023.

While expressing dismay and concern on the rising insurgency and terrorists activities in the country, the speaker said that Pakistani people and government had resolved to eliminate insurgency and rising terrorism at every cost.

He said that Pakistani nation was resolute enough to emerge victorious out of present socio-economic challanges. Pakistan has been tackling sever impacts of recent floods and he appreciated support of Australian people and government in this hour of need.

He also appreciated the support of Australian government to support initiatives of Australian government to support Pakistan for ensuring water and food Security especially in Sindh.

Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins appreciated the support of Pakistani government and people to Afghanistan refugees in Pakistan.

He said that it was heartening to note that Afghanistan refugees were being provided basic facilities like health and education.

He also reiterated Australian government resolve to support pakistani people and government to eliminate insurgency and tackling food security challenges.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Cricket Afghanistan National Assembly Australia Business Education Water Canberra Resolute January From Government Refugee (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Islamabad police investigate break-in at Shiffa Yo ..

Islamabad police investigate break-in at Shiffa Yousafzai's home

20 minutes ago
 Controversial Tweet case: Court turns down bail pl ..

Controversial Tweet case: Court turns down bail plea of Senator Azam Swati

51 minutes ago
 LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to a ..

LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to appoint focal person

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intel ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intelligence based information

4 hours ago
 Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

4 hours ago
 United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora En ..

United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora Engagement Conference in Islamab ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.