Enhanced Parliamentary interactions certain to prove beneficial for Pak-Australia ties: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Wednesday stressed that persistent parliamentary interactions and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Australia would certainly prove beneficial for the two countries.

Talking to Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins, he stressed on the need to further develop contact between business communities of both countries to tap the massive economic potential in Pakistan.

He said , "Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Australia especially people-to-people contacts and shared passion for cricket." He also said that both countries were members of the Commonwealth and federations with bicameral legislatures.

He also informed Australian High Commissioner that Pakistani Parliamentary delegation would participate 26th Conference of the Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) in Canberra from January 3-6, 2023.

While expressing dismay and concern on the rising insurgency and terrorists activities in the country, the speaker said that Pakistani people and government had resolved to eliminate insurgency and rising terrorism at every cost.

He said that Pakistani nation was resolute enough to emerge victorious out of present socio-economic challanges. Pakistan has been tackling sever impacts of recent floods and he appreciated support of Australian people and government in this hour of need.

He also appreciated the support of Australian government to support initiatives of Australian government to support Pakistan for ensuring water and food Security especially in Sindh.

Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins appreciated the support of Pakistani government and people to Afghanistan refugees in Pakistan.

He said that it was heartening to note that Afghanistan refugees were being provided basic facilities like health and education.

He also reiterated Australian government resolve to support pakistani people and government to eliminate insurgency and tackling food security challenges.