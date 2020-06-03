Enhanced precautionary measures put in place for parliamentarians: Sanjrani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has said that keeping in view the situation arising out of increased spread of coronavirus, enhanced precautionary measures have been put in place for the safety of Parliamentarians and Secretariat staff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has said that keeping in view the situation arising out of increased spread of coronavirus, enhanced precautionary measures have been put in place for the safety of Parliamentarians and Secretariat staff.

The chairman Senate stated this in a meeting with Federal Minister Senator Azam Khan Swati, said a press release here Wednesday.

Both the leaders discussed the administrative measures for the upcoming budget session.

The chairman Senate observed that it would be ensured that all SOPs put in place by the Senate were followed in true spirit.

The minister said the government would provide all out support to the Parliament for performing its duties effectively as this was not a routine session.

The duration of the session, passage of the money bill and other legislative matters were also discussed in the meeting.