Enhanced regional connectivity imperative for countering terrorism in region: Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has underlined the need for enhancing connectivity between the regional countries to counter security threats being faced by the region.

He said that terrorism was the common threat to nations which was adversely effecting the development and prosperity in the region.

The Speaker said this during an informal meeting with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on eve of the reception hosted in honor of the participants of 3rd Speakers Conference in Istanbul, Turkey said a press release received here on Saturday.

Asad Qaiser is in Turkey to attend the 3rd Conference of the Speakers of Parliaments with the theme "Countering Terrorism and strengthening regional Connectivity".

The Speaker while talking to the Turkish President complimented his stance on Kashmir in UN General Assembly.

The Speaker said that unilateral undemocratic steps by India had deprived the people of Kashmir of their legitimate right of identity, freedom of speech and movement besides other basic amenities of life.

He said that stance of Turkish President had reinforced the voice of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

The Speaker also appreciated the initiative of establishment of Joint Television to counter the Islamophobia and portray the true image of the religion of peace.

The Speaker said that islam is religion of peace and tranquility and abhors terrorism in all its kinds and manifestation.

Speaker Asad Qaiser termed relations between Pakistan and Turkey exceptional which were intertwined in religious, cultural and historic bonds.

The Turkish President said that Muslim Ummah was currently going through turbulence and Islam was being propagated and linked with terrorism. He urged the need for unity amongst Ummah to collectively handle the problem.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively raised the voice of Muslim Ummah and People of Kashmir at United Nations. He said that all the religions discourage terrorism and it should not be linked with any religion.

He reiterated his country's unwavering support to the Kashmir issues till its resolution as per UN resolutions and aspiration of people of Kashmir. The Speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop was also present during the meeting.

The Speaker will address the inaugural session of the 3rd Conference of the Speakers and raise the voice against Indian brutalities against people of Kashmir and ways and means to strengthen regional connectivity to counter terrorism.

The Speakers of National Peoples' Congress of China, Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Speaker Jolesi Jirga of Afghanistan, State Duma of Russia and Majlis-e-Shoora Islami of Iran are participating in the Conference.