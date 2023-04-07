Close
Enhanced Rs.8500 Disbursed To 7.5 Million BISP Beneficiaries

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2023 | 08:16 PM

Enhanced Rs.8500 disbursed to 7.5 million BISP beneficiaries

Benazir Income Support Program is disbursing quarterly stipends, from January to March, among the 9 million deserving families across the country who are registered under Benazir Kafaalat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ):Benazir Income Support Program is disbursing quarterly stipends, from January to March, among the 9 million deserving families across the country who are registered under Benazir Kafaalat.

According to a press release on Friday, so far 7.5 have received their cash assistance through designated banks or their point of sale (POS) agents.

Besides disbursement of Benazir Kafaalat quarterly tranche, quarterly installment of Benazir Taleemi Wazaif is also being paid to deserving families. Children of the registered beneficiaries who are enrolled in schools with an attendance rate of over 70% are entitled for the 'Teleemi Wazaif'.

More over the distribution of Rupees 2000 per family as Atta subsidy, announced by the Government of Sindh, is also going on. Out of the total 64 lac deserving families registered with Benazir Income Support Program, 26 lac, 80 thousand beneficiaries have been paid the atta subsidy amount in Sindh Province.

Under the Wheat Seed Subsidy Programme of the Sindh government, Rs. 3.15 billion have been disbursed, among 1 lac and 33 thousand flood affectees farmers, through Benazir Income Support Programme.

The crackdown operations against alleged bank agents who are involved in deductions from beneficiaries' cash is also carried out with full force.

Multiple FIRs, are been registered and arrests have been made after receiving complaints of illegal deductions during payment of money to Benazir Income Support Programme.

Moreover, monitoring teams under the leadership of the senior officials of Benazir Income Support Program have paid surprise visits in Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and other areas. These surprise visits were made at payment centers and agents involved in illegal deductions were also blacklisted.

Federal Minister and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program, Ms. Shazia Marri have directed the relevant authorities to take strict action against the agents who are found involved in illegal deductions.

The beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Program are urged to lodge complaints in the nearest Tehsil office of Benazir Income Support Program or contact helpline number 0800-26477 in case of any complaint.

More Stories From Pakistan

