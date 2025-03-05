Enhanced Security Measures Afoot For Peace In Ramazan
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Tank police have beefed up security to ensure peace during the holy month of Ramazan.
According to police spokesman, as part of ongoing effort to maintain peace and security during the holy month of Ramadan, District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan, has directed enhanced security measures across the district to ensure public safety, curb crime, and protect the lives, property, and dignity of the citizens.
In this regard, Station House Officer (SHO) police station Gul Imam, Masood Khan, along with his team, established a security checkpoint on Tank-Pezu Road under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rural, Anwar Khattak.
The police conducted thorough searches of suspicious vehicles and individuals.
Separately, SHO Shaheed Mureed Akbar police station, Sher Afzal Khan conducted snap-checking in his jurisdiction, focused on monitoring and controlling suspicious activity.
As part of ongoing efforts to eliminate crime from the district, DSP Jandola, Shah Wali Khan, led a search operation aimed at clearing the region of criminal elements and maintaining peace.
DPO Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan reiterated his commitment to ensuring the safety of residents, saying Tank Police were determined to protect the people and eliminate crime from the district.
