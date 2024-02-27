Open Menu

Enhanced Security Measures For Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Urs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Enhanced security measures for Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Urs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) In anticipation of the three-day long Urs celebrations of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, security measures are set to intensify, with a comprehensive strategy being implemented across all levels.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, issued directives outlining the security arrangements from February 29th to March 2nd, emphasizing the importance of coordination with various law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

The directives include increased monitoring through CCTV cameras within and around the shrine premises, alongside the engagement of local authorities and stakeholders to ensure effective implementation. Measures also entail the deployment of bomb disposal squads for sweeping and clearance operations within the shrine, its vicinity, and along major routes.

Furthermore, stringent monitoring is planned for visitors and devotees traveling from other provinces, with heightened vigilance at main highways, major roads, and border areas.

The focus will be on thorough patrolling, snap checking, and verification procedures, in compliance with established protocols.

The IGP Sindh emphasized the need for seamless security arrangements not only to provide protection but also to facilitate safe passage for convoys of devotees and pilgrims at district levels. Law enforcement agencies, including SSPs, SDPOs, and SHOs, will ensure the execution of these measures along designated routes.

Citizens are urged to promptly report any suspicious activities or items, such as bags, parcels, or vehicles, seen within or near the shrine premises, or along major routes, to nearby police personnel or mobile units for immediate assistance.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Mobile Vehicles February March Border All From

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbeha ..

Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound cas ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case

2 hours ago
 NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

3 hours ago
 ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats ..

ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today

3 hours ago
 Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response t ..

Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

4 hours ago
5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ be ..

5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Murray again hints at impending retirement

Murray again hints at impending retirement

16 hours ago
 Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

16 hours ago
 Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan