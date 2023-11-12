Enhanced security measures issued for Diwali celebrations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, on Sunday has directed the implementation of heightened security measures for the celebration of Diwali, the revered Hindu festival.

The directive emphasizes the implementation of robust security measures across police ranges, districts, and zones to safeguard attendees participating in the three-day Diwali festival, particularly during the Lakshmi Puja religious ceremony, according to spokesman for Sindh Police.

The security measures aim to protect priests, important figures, and event administrators.

IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar stressed the importance of increased intelligence efforts, urging swift and prioritized actions, enhanced coordination with other law enforcement agencies, and the imperative sharing of information in the pursuit of comprehensive security for the occasion.