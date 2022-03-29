UrduPoint.com

Enhanced Tobacco Taxes Proposed For Funding Healthcare Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Enhanced tobacco taxes proposed for funding healthcare schemes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) here on Tuesday organized an online session to discuss how increasing tobacco taxes can help fund healthcare infrastructure of the government.

Tobacco control activists stressed on the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics' study that reveals compelling facts about the health burden of tobacco on the country. According to the study, the revenue collected from tobacco taxes was only Rs. 120 billion in 2019 while the health burden caused by tobacco use amounts to Rs. 615 billion. Owing to this wide imbalance the government must increase taxes on tobacco. It is also pertinent to note here no tobacco taxes have been raises by the current government since last three years, while health levy bill for tobacco remains pending.

Malik Imran Ahmed, Country Head, Campaign for Tobacco-Free kids, told the media that the Federal cabinet had decided to implement a healthy levy on tobacco products in June 2019. The decision was made to help raise prices of tobacco and collect extra revenue for healthcare system. Higher prices of cigarettes also act as a deterrent for children and youth to take up smoking.

Further stated that 2 in 5 smokers-initiated cigarette smoking before the age of 10, tobacco-product excise taxes are most important for attaining the health objective of reduced tobacco consumption.

Unfortunately, some key members of the government repeatedly defused the move to protect the interests of the tobacco industry.

The government must consider implementing a health levy as early as possible. This way, it will be complying with its international obligations by taking care of the health needs of its people. Also, as per Sustainable Development Goal SDG's target 2023, Pakistan is obligated to condense one-third of premature fatality from these diseases primarily caused by tobacco.

Khalil Ahmed, Program Manager SPARC said that healthcare expenses are one of the biggest reasons why many Pakistanis fall below the poverty line every year. Most of the people defer healthcare treatment due to the lack of financial means to pay for care. The pandemic has brought greater awareness amongst individuals globally about health-risk management. Pakistan allocation of GDP on health is 1.2%, whereas WHO recommendation is 5%. 30% Increase in Tobacco Taxes will help the government not only to generate extra revenue to reduce health cost burden and increase the revenue, eventually meet WHO targets.

It is suggested that the revenue collected through the health levy be allocated for the health budget of the federal government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Budget Sudanese Pound June 2019 Media From Government Cabinet Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Ellyse Perry ruled out of Australia's 2022 ODI Wor ..

Ellyse Perry ruled out of Australia's 2022 ODI World Cup semi-final

22 minutes ago
 Firdous Ashiq Awan rejects news of joining PML-N

Firdous Ashiq Awan rejects news of joining PML-N

34 minutes ago
 UVAS arranges ‘Flower Show’ at Ravi Campus Pat ..

UVAS arranges ‘Flower Show’ at Ravi Campus Pattoki

50 minutes ago
 'No handshake' as Ukraine, Russia delegations meet ..

'No handshake' as Ukraine, Russia delegations meet for peace talks

1 hour ago
 PMSA conducts rescue operation at Gwadar

PMSA conducts rescue operation at Gwadar

1 hour ago
 Head of IAEA Travels to Ukraine for Nuclear Securi ..

Head of IAEA Travels to Ukraine for Nuclear Security Talks - IAEA

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>