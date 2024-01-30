Enhanced training for police officers ahead of general election 2024 in district West

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 05:58 PM
Ahead of the General Election 2024 in district West, a comprehensive training session was meticulously organized on Tuesday for police officers and personnel tasked with ensuring security during this crucial event
Conducted at a local banquet, the training workshop saw active participation from all levels of the district West police force, including sub-divisional police officers, station house officers, and other essential staff, as highlighted by the district West police spokesman.
The session, conducted by the Master Trainer appointed by the Election Commission, Professor Imtiaz, focused on equipping attendees with the necessary skills to effectively carry out security duties throughout the electoral process. Emphasis was placed on preemptive safety measures to be undertaken in the event of any unforeseen incidents.
Notably, Senior Superintendent of Police - West, Shad Ibne-Masih, graced the occasion, emphasizing the gravity of the training workshop.
Addressing the participants, the SSP underscored the importance of adhering strictly to the Election Commission's code of conduct and maintaining vigilant observation over any suspicious activities around polling stations.
He assured the implementation of meticulously coordinated security arrangements to safeguard the integrity of the election.
Furthermore, SSP Shad Ibne-Masih stressed the post-election responsibilities of ensuring the secure transportation of polling materials to the respective Returning Officer (RO) offices, highlighting the continued commitment of law enforcement beyond the polling day.
The overarching objective of the training was elucidated by SSP Shad Ibne-Masih, who emphasized instilling a heightened sense of security among the public, maintaining law and order, ensuring the safety of all citizens, and safeguarding the polling staff and equipment throughout the electoral process.
