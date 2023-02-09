Enhancement of the overall quality of affiliated institutes our top priority: VC KMU

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU) is giving special importance to improving the quality of medical and allied health sciences education in its constituent as well as affiliated institutions.

These views were expressed by Vice-Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq while addressing a high-level meeting of the heads of affiliated institutions organized by the quality enhancement cell in the senate hall of the university.

Registrar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Director of Quality Enhancement cell Dr. Asia Bukhari and heads of affiliated institutions were also present in large numbers at the occasion.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, KMU is pursuing a comprehensive agenda of reforms in all matters related to academics, research, examinations, laboratories, and governance of the institutions affiliated with the University in the light of the guidelines of the Higher Education Commission and relevant regulatory bodies.

More than two hundred affiliated institutes of KMU are part of our existence and raising their overall quality is our top priority.

Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq said that the affiliation of a large number of new educational institutions with KMU during the last two years is a sign of trust in KMU and enhancing the quality of academics, examinations, governance, and research of these institutions according to international standards is also a major challenge.

He said that the purpose of today's meeting is to establish a quality enhancement cell in all affiliated institutions as well as to provide guidance regarding international standards of quality in all sectors.

VC KMU said that it is our goal to explain the classification procedure of HEC W, Y, and X categories to the affiliated institutions and prepare them practically for achieving these goals. According to this, every institution will be able to self-rank by checking its performance while in this process the Quality Enhancement Cell of KMU will provide guidance and supervision.

Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq said that the affiliated institutions will be made cradles of knowledge and research instead of business institutions and in this regard, KMU will provide all possible support and patronage. He said that the common goal of all of us is to prepare the best medical personnel by providing quality medical education in the province, which will result in revolutionary changes in the health delivery system.

In the ceremony, the vice-chancellor and director QEC answered the various questions of the participants and assured them that all possible guidance and practical support will be provided by the University for Best Quality Practices.

In the end, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq also awarded Dean Ayub Medical College Abbottabad and Principal NCS System with the Best Performance Certificate for the year 2022 for their excellent academic performance.