‘Enhancing Clinical Skills Of Young Doctors Vital For Quality Healthcare’
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Principal of Ameer-ud-Din Medical College, Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal, has stressed that strengthening the professional and clinical skills of young doctors is essential to ensure quality and effective healthcare delivery for patients.
He expressed these views while addressing a special educational seminar titled “Clinical Acumen” on Friday. He said that under the health vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, remarkable progress has been made in upgrading diagnostic and treatment facilities in public hospitals to international standards.
He added that the introduction of Grand Clinical Lectures at the institution has laid the foundation for revolutionary reforms in the health sector.
Former Principal of Fatima Jinnah Medical College, Prof. Dr. Abdul Majeed Chaudhry, who was the chief guest at the seminar, emphasized that practical training and clinical exposure of young doctors form the backbone of Pakistan’s healthcare system. He noted that while modern technology and equipment serve as supportive tools, the essence of treatment lies in the competence and observant nature of doctors themselves.
He appreciated the initiative of Grand Clinical Lectures, calling it a commendable step toward preparing future doctors with globally recognized skills.
Prof. Afzal further explained that through these lectures, young doctors are being directly trained by experienced faculty, consultants, and specialists. The program covers advanced medical research, modern diagnostic techniques, patient care protocols, and internationally accepted treatment methods, ensuring both enhanced expertise for doctors and better care for patients.
He underlined that strong clinical judgment, rooted in observation and direct patient interaction, is more valuable than reliance on technology alone. The seminar also featured an interactive question-and-answer session.
At the end of the event, a commemorative shield was presented to Prof. Dr. Abdul Majeed Chaudhry. The seminar was attended by Vice Principal Prof. Nudrat Sohail, MS LGH Prof. Faryad Hussain, Prof. Farah Shafi, Prof. Shandana Tariq, Prof. Atif Shehzad, Dr. Romana Ikhlaq, Dr. Saira Zeeshan, Dr. Javed Magasi, Dr. Yasir Hussain, Dr. Abdul Aziz, senior faculty members, and a large number of medical students.
