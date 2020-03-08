UrduPoint.com
Enhancing Crops Production, Growers Prosperity Top Priority, Sec Agriculture

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khurshid said that enhancing crops production and prosperity of growers was top priority of the government.

He said that reduction in cost of production and enhancing per acre production of important crops especially cotton was top in Punjab government's agriculture policy.

He said that incumbent government was providing financial resources to achieve the agriculture progress targets.

He said that over Rs 300 billions were being spent on various agriculture projects under Prime Minister's agriculture emergency programme. Secretary agriculture expressed these views while presiding over a meeting.

He said that important decisions were made in a meeting led by Prime Minister Imran Khan for restoration of cotton and to achieve the cotton crop targets 2020.

He said that re-organization of central cotton committee was being made to improve cotton research standards. Wasif said that it was decided to make Pakistan cotton committee an independent institution in which effective representation of private sector while endowment fund was being establish for cotton research.

He said that Prime Minister had also constituted a committee for implementation on these decisions and task was given t r resolve all issues by March-31.

He said that initiatives would help to increase cotton production and milestone in progress of textile industry.

