Enhancing exports imperative for economic stability: National Assembly Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Friday said that enhancing trade with Afghanistan and facilitating the traders would increase employment opportunity and strengthen overall economy of the country.

He was chairing the third meeting of the Executive Committee of Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) in the Parliament House here.

He urged all the stakeholders to implement decisions of the Executive Committee in the best interest of the country. He stressed on the need to take Parliament in confidence while renewing Pakistan Afghanistan trade agreement.

The Speaker said that implementation of the decision taken by Executive Committee would be the priority of the concerned stakeholders.

He said that new Afghan Visa Policy initiative was the achievement of this committee which had been prepared and would be soon presented to the Cabinet for approval. He suggested keeping open the borders for pedestrian as was in Pre-COVID situation. He said that the issues related with waiving off demurrage charges and logging of truck related with Afghanistan trade agreement would be resolved within fifteen days.

He appreciated the performance of FBR and Custom Department for implementing the decision of the Committee especially on Angoor Ada and Torkham border.

He asked the commissioner Quetta to take into confidence the members of the sub committee regarding issues of ever increasing check posts near chaman border. While referring to the incident of more than 200 confiscated sugar trucks related with transit trade, he said that he would present this issue in the Parliament for discussion.

He appreciated the recent decision taken by the prime minister to open border markets.

Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak stressed to operationalize banks at the earliest as the representative of State Bank of Pakistan informed the Committee that National Bank of Pakistan and Bank of Khyber have agreed to open banks at Ghulam khan and Chaman border.

Special Envoy of PM on Afghanistan informed the committee about new Afghan visa policy and said that it would facilitate the applicant and would generate revenue for the country. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Establishment Arbab suggested implementing the decision within timeline framed by the Executive Committee.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Shandana Gulzaar, Mohsin Dawar, Salahudin Siddique, Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, Israr Tareen, Dr Haider Ali Khan, Sajida Khan and senior officers of Ministry of Commerce, Finance, Interior, State Bank of Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan governments.