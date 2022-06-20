HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (HCCI), President Adeel Siddiqui asked the government to enhance exports for better foreign exchange reserves and to improve economic situation of the country.

Addressing the Post Budget Seminar, Adeel Siddiqui said the import of luxury items should be banned to reduce foreign exchange expenditure on imports.

He said, in order to increase IT exports, there was an urgent need to work in this sector and focus should be on generating electricity through solar energy.

Siddiqui informed that the HCCI had already submitted its budget proposals, and demanded the government to include its suggestions in the budget.

Azeem Ahmed Siddiqui, Muhammad Akram Rajput, Iqbal Baig, Owais Khan and others were also present on the occasion.