UrduPoint.com

Enhancing Exports Top Priority Of Govt: Shaukat Tarin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 11:53 PM

Enhancing exports top priority of govt: Shaukat Tarin

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Saturday said the government was focusing to enhance exports to its maximum level and planning to give interest free loans to different sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Saturday said the government was focusing to enhance exports to its maximum level and planning to give interest free loans to different sectors.

In an interview with private news channel, the minister said due to prudent policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan now economy was significantly flourishing and maintained growth ratio even during the tough time of the pandemic, which would also expand in next fiscal year.

He said during this month the government would provide Rs 125 billion direct subsidy to the masses which would help them in their routine life.

The government provided relief to six million poor families through 'Ehsas Programme' which had been reached to 15 million families during Covid-19 pandemic and also helped the poor people by providing health card, he added The minister said the government would soon start programme to provide technical assistance each member of a family to curb issue of unemployment.

Tarin aimed to enhance per capita income ratio and said that the government in this regard would give interest free loan for small business, agriculture sectors and interest free house loan for five years.

He criticizing previous rulers for their poor policies said that they had ruined the public institutions and also looted the exchequer mercilessly despite bringing reforms in it.

Talking about the tax targets, he said the government was using technology to achieve maximum target and also strengthening the tax net.

The PTI led government would soon cope up the inflation as the entire world was intense grip of inflation due to corona pandemic.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Loan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Technology Exports Business Poor Shaukat Tarin Agriculture Family Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Inflation a global phenomena, says Shahbaz Gill

Inflation a global phenomena, says Shahbaz Gill

1 minute ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 table

Football: French Ligue 1 table

1 minute ago
 Sheikh condemns terrorists' attack on security for ..

Sheikh condemns terrorists' attack on security forces

1 minute ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

5 minutes ago
 Italy striker Immobile hobbles out of Nations Leag ..

Italy striker Immobile hobbles out of Nations League finals

5 minutes ago
 Algeria Recalls Ambassador Over France's Visa Curb ..

Algeria Recalls Ambassador Over France's Visa Curbs - Reports

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.